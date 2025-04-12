Indian astronaut Shukla interacts with alma mater, shares vision ahead of ISS mission

Lucknow, Apr 12 (PTI) Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, who is preparing for his upcoming journey to the ISS as part of NASA's Axiom Mission-4 (Ax-4) this May,addressed his alma mater in a special video message centred on STEAM and Space Shaping the Future.

As per a press statement, Shukla expressed his gratitude to City Montessori School for the foundational education he received.

Sharing glimpses of his remarkable journey, Shukla elaborated on the objectives of his Ax-4 mission, emphasising the critical role of "global collaboration and ethical considerations in shaping space policy." The panel discussion, moderated by CMS Manager Geeta Gandhi Kingdon, featured a distinguished lineup of CMS alumni who have excelled in diverse fields related to STEAM.

Among the panelists were ISRO scientists Saurabh Mohan and Abdullah Suhail, who provided insights into the practical applications of space technology and India's future lunar and Martian endeavors, respectively.

Kingdon announced CMS's plans to host a week-long 'Space Fest' soon, aiming to celebrate this historic milestone of Axiom's mission and inspire future generations to pursue careers in scientific innovation and research.

Shukla after graduating from CMS Aliganj Campus I, was commissioned as a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force in 2006, flying advanced aircraft such as the Sukhoi-30, MiG-29, and Jaguar. His selection for India's Gaganyaan Human Spaceflight Programme has now culminated in his participation in the Ax-4 mission.

Shukla will create history as the first Indian astronaut to travel to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft from the space station in Florida "no earlier than spring 2025" as part of a joint effort between NASA and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the US space agency announced on Thursday.