Indian athletes boosting nation's pride globally: UP CM

Gorakhpur (UP), Dec 4 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said Indian sportspersons are enhancing the country’s prestige globally and the state government is strengthening sports infrastructure at every level to support young talent.

According to a statement, Adityanath was speaking at a function to felicitate winners of the 69th National School Games 2025 (Greco-Roman) wrestling competition at Veer Bahadur Singh Sports College. He honoured medalists in the under-17 and under-19 categories.

Addressing the participants, he said, "Sports play a vital role in the all-round development of an individual, and the way Indian sportspersons are enhancing the nation's prestige on the global stage is a matter of great pride.” Keeping this in mind, he said, the state government has taken significant steps to strengthen sports infrastructure at every level. He also urged the athletes to aim for a strong performance at the 2030 Commonwealth Games, which will be hosted in India.

The chief minister reiterated that sports are a powerful medium for holistic growth and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of an Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat is closely linked to the health and strength of the youth.

This will be possible only when sports are given equal importance as academics in institutions, he said.

He said the government has decided to build a stadium in every district and a mini-stadium in every block. Mini-stadiums are being constructed in government colleges in 18 districts, each with an allocation of nearly Rs 5 crore, he added.

Similar facilities are coming up in government colleges in Gorakhpur and Maharajganj. To boost sports in educational institutions, the government is providing Rs 25,000 to each college, Rs 5,000 to schools under basic and secondary education, and Rs 10,000 to junior high schools.

He said a sports university is being established in Meerut and will be named after hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand.

Encouraging the wrestlers, Adityanath said those competing in the under-17 and under-19 categories should target medals at the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad.

He advised runners-up and those who missed medals to learn from their shortcomings and continue working hard, noting that the first competition is always with oneself. PTI CDN OZ OZ