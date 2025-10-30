Indian Ayurveda economy valued at USD 43 billion: Ayush Secretary Kotecha

Kochi, Oct 30 (PTI) The Indian Ayurveda economy is currently valued at USD 43 billion, Ayush Ministry SecretaryVaidya Rajesh Kotecha said here on Thursday.

He was speaking at the Kerala Health Tourism and Global Ayurveda Summit and Expo 2025, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Kotecha said Ayurveda and traditional healthcare systems are on the cusp of a major transformation and are projected to contribute five per cent to India’s GDP by 2047, up from the current 1.1 per cent.

He also said investment proposals worth USD 1.2 billion are already in the pipeline, a press release said.

Kotecha praised Kerala’s pioneering role in Ayurveda, describing it as a model for other states.

Union Minister of State for Ayush, Prataprao Jadhav, addressing the event online, lauded Kerala for its excellence in Ayurveda care and treatment infrastructure, the release said.

Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev outlined the state government’s initiatives to position Kerala as a premier global healthcare destination.

He highlighted ongoing efforts to integrate Ayurveda with modern medicine and promote the state as a holistic wellness hub, the release said.

Addressing the inaugural session, CII Global Ayurveda Summit chairman Dr Sajikumar said Kerala’s Ayurveda economy is projected to reach Rs 60,000 crore by 2031 from the current Rs 15,000 crore.

As per the release, he said that the sector is expected to continue its growth momentum and touch Rs 5 lakh crore by 2047, aligning with the Viksit Bharat vision.

CII Southern Region chairman Thomas John Muthoot said South India has some of the most robust healthcare facilities in the country and highlighted Kerala’s unique strengths in both wellness and modern healthcare.

CII Kerala chairman VKC Razak underscored the key role of healthcare and wellness in the state’s economy, calling the sector "one of its most resilient pillars," the release added. PTI TBA TBA KH