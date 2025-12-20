Indian Bank donates Rs 38 lakh to TTD to install security luggage scanner

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Dec 20 (PTI) Indian Bank has donated Rs 38 lakh to TTD for installing a security luggage scanner at Alipiri Check Post.

An Indian Bank official handed over the donation demand draft to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) additional executive officer Ch Venkayya Chowdary.

"For the installation of a security luggage scanner at the Alipiri Check Post, the Indian Bank donated an amount of Rs 37,97,508 to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams," said an official release from the temple body late on Friday.

TTD is the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati, considered the richest Hindu shrine in the world. PTI STH KH