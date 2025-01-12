Indian Chamber of Commerce welcomes investment of Rs 50,000 cr to boost national waterways

Guwahati: The Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) on Sunday welcomed the Inland Waterways Development Council's decision to invest over Rs 50,000 crore for five years to boost the infrastructure of national waterways.

In a statement, ICC chairman (NER) Mahesh Kumar Saharia lauded the council's decision taken at its meeting in Kaziranga last week.

"This holistic step would further cement the position of the inland waterways network and upgrade regional connectivity and trade," he said.

"Launch of 21 new inland waterway projects indicates how dedicated the government is to modernising the country’s waterway infrastructure. The launch of the National River Traffic and Navigation System is one of the major initiatives that ensures smooth, sustainable movement of vessels while always giving priority to safety and efficiency," Saharia added.

The ICC (NER) head maintained that the government’s investment of almost Rs 7,000 crore over the last decade has already made inland waterways a reliable and cost-effective mode of transportation for goods and passengers.

The focus on promoting riverway tourism with a target to increase cruise passengers to 50 lakh is ambitious and inspiring as it will exhibit the country’s rich cultural and natural heritage while providing economic benefits, he said.

The ICC praised the efforts of Union ports, shipping and waterways minister Sarbananda Sonowal in augmenting and promoting waterways as a sustainable and efficient mode of transport.