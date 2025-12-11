Indian citizenship certificates distributed to 195 migrants from Pakistan

Ahmedabad, Dec 11 (PTI) Indian citizenship certificates were distributed to 195 migrants from Pakistan at a programme here on Thursday, with 122 of them getting benefit of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

These people, belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist and Jain communities, had come to India as refugees, said Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi who was present at the ceremony.

Of the total 195 persons, 122 were awarded citizenship under the CAA and 73 others were given certificates as they had applied for it at the Ahmedabad district collector's office, officials said.

Sanghavi thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for introducing the CAA, noting that minorities in Pakistan and other neighboring countries have faced severe challenges and threats to safety.

The amendments in citizenship rules, he said, were aimed at ensuring equal recognition for those who sought refuge in India.

"Muskuraiye, aap ab Bhaarat ke nagrik hai (Smile, now you are citizens of India)," he said to the beneficiaries, several of whom shared their feelings on this occasion.

Dr Maheshkumar Purohit, a gynecologist who migrated to India in 1956, recounted his long journey to citizenship.

He found out that he lacked official citizenship only when he tried to get a passport. After numerous attempts, he finally received citizenship and subsequently obtained a passport under the CAA in April 2025, allowing him to visit his daughter living abroad, he said.

He described the moment as deeply emotional and long-awaited.

Pooja Abhimanyu, an engineer, said the certificate meant far more than a piece of document to her.