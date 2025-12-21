Indian civilisation's continuity result of relentless pursuit of knowledge: Bihar Guv

Nalanda (Bihar), Dec 21 (PTI) Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Sunday said that the continuity of Indian civilisation is a result of the relentless pursuit of knowledge.

He was addressing the inaugural session of the maiden Nalanda Literature Festival 2025 as its chief guest.

"India has always been regarded as a knowledge civilisation. We are devoted to the pursuit of knowledge. Nalanda Literature Festival is an event that epitomises this pursuit," Khan said.

The event, conducted by several organisations in collaboration with Nalanda University, will conclude on December 25. Vice President C P Radhakrishnan virtually inaugurated the event.

"Literature and science spring from the same human impulse -- curiosity. At the heart of this festival is a bold belief that literature does not need to stand apart from science and technology but can walk together," the vice president said in a video message.

He said NLF explores how AI reshapes storytelling, how ethics must guide technology, and how science communication can awaken public curiosity.

"I hope this literature festival serves as a launchpad for ideas," he said.

Radhakrishnan hailed the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in reviving Nalanda as a site of knowledge.

He emphasised that as the nation moves into the future towards becoming 'Viksit Bharat', Nalanda should not be seen as a "memory of the past but as a laboratory of ideas".