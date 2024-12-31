Indian Coast Guard, AIIMS Delhi ink agreement for CPR training

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and AIIMS Delhi have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance the medical training and capabilities of Coast Guard medical officers.

The MoU focuses on providing specialised training in Indian guidelines for Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), aiming to equip Coast Guard personnel with critical life-saving skills.

The agreement was signed by Surg Cmde Sanjay Dutta on behalf of the ICG and Dr Shailendra Kumar, CRTC AIIMS Coordinator.

This collaboration represents a milestone in bolstering medical readiness within the ICG. AIIMS Delhi will offer structured and advanced training to Coast Guard medical officers, ensuring they are well-prepared to handle medical emergencies in operationally challenging environments, Kumar said.

During the ceremony, Surg Cmde Dutta highlighted the critical importance of this initiative for enhancing emergency care capabilities at sea.

Kumar reaffirmed AIIMS Delhi's commitment to promoting excellence in healthcare training.

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to safeguarding lives through enhanced medical preparedness and collaboration, he said. PTI PLB DIV DIV