Indian Coast Guard demonstrates rescue expertise in SAREX-2024

Kochi, Nov 29 (PTI) The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) showcased its expertise in maritime safety and search-and-rescue operations during a sea exercise conducted on Friday, as part of the 11th biennial National Maritime Search and Rescue Exercise (SAREX-2024) off the coast of Kochi.

Advertisment

The event's highlight was a sea exercise simulating a passenger aircraft crash emergency. In this scenario, an aircraft carrying 250 passengers suffered a major technical failure, lost communication with Air Traffic Control (ATC), and disappeared from radar approximately 150 nautical miles northwest of Kochi. This exercise tested and demonstrated the preparedness and response capabilities of the Indian Coast Guard and other participating agencies, Coast Guard officials said.

A coordinated Mass Rescue Operation (MRO) was swiftly initiated, showcasing the seamless deployment of resources, including ships and aircraft from the Indian Coast Guard, the Indian Air Force (IAF), tugs from Cochin Port Trust, and a water ambulance, Prathyasa, provided by the Kerala State Fisheries Department.

Key actions during the exercise included life raft drops by IAF AN-32 aircraft and Coast Guard ships, passenger evacuation using Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH), crew rescue operations with Jason Cradle technology, and drone deployments to deliver lifebuoys.

Advertisment

Sixteen ships from the Indian Navy and Coast Guard, 12 aircraft from the Coast Guard, Navy, and Air Force, and 11 other resource agencies—including Customs, Coastal Police, Kochi Water Metro, and the Kerala State Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC)—were involved, officials added.

The event was inaugurated by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and reviewed by Indian Coast Guard Director General S Paramesh.

Addressing the media, Paramesh emphasised the need for broader participation in Coast Guard initiatives and assured that all coastal states would get opportunities to host SAREX.

Advertisment

The event also saw the participation of National Maritime Search and Rescue Board members and 38 foreign observers representing Friendly Foreign Countries (FFCs).

SAREX-2024, themed "Enhancing Search and Rescue Capabilities Through Regional Collaboration," underscored the importance of international cooperation in maritime safety. The two-day programme featured activities such as tabletop exercises, workshops, and a seminar.

These sessions facilitated in-depth discussions on topics including passenger safety, operational readiness, emerging challenges, and forward-looking strategies to address maritime incidents.

Advertisment

The participation of foreign observers further enriched the discussions, fostering regional collaboration, according to an official release.

The National Maritime Search and Rescue (NMSR) Board meeting was held on Thursday as part of the programme. PTI ARM TGB SSK TGB SSK KH