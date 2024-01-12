Indian Coast Guard rescue 12 fishermen off Kerala coast

Kochi: The Indian Coast Guard has successfully rescued a Kochi-based fishing boat, along with 12 fishermen, from sinking due to underwater hull damage and uncontrolled flooding, an official release on Friday said.

The release said that on January 11 the distressed boat 'Sanju', from Munambam harbour near Kochi "experienced water ingress" prompting a distress call to the ICG, who successfully rescued the boat from approximately 22 miles off Ponnani coast.

ICG said it received a distress call on Thursday and promptly deployed the vessel ICGS Aryaman, boats C-404 and C-144, and a Coast Guard Advanced Light Helicopter.

"The damage control team from ICGS Aryaman boarded the fishing boat, assessed the extent of damage, and initiated an intensive de-flooding operation using diesel-driven and submersible pumps. After tirelessly working for 12 hours, the team successfully controlled the flooding and stabilised the boat," the ICG said in the release.

During the operation, the fishing boat's crew members were provided with food and first aid, it said.

The Coast Guard ship Aryaman escorted the fishing boat and its crew back to Munambam harbour.

The boat and the crew were handed over to the Assistant Director of Fisheries, Azhikode.