Indian Coast Guard rescues injured Iranian national from fishing vessel

Panaji, Oct 30 (PTI) The Indian Coast Guard said on Thursday that it rescued an Iranian national who had suffered severe injuries to his eyes and right ear after a blast during a fuel transfer on board a fishing dhow in the Arabian Sea.

The maritime security agency said in a statement that it received a request for a critically injured Iranian fisherman about 1,500 km west off the Indian coast.

The fisherman had sustained severe injuries to his eyes and a deep laceration on his right ear following an explosion during a fuel transfer on the dhow, Al-Owais, the Coast Guard said.

The humanitarian operation began on October 28, when the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre, Chabahar, informed MRCC Mumbai about the medical emergency. The six-member crew of the vessel had encountered engine failure on the high seas.

After activating the International Safety Net to alert all nearby vessels, MRCC Mumbai diverted MT STI Grace. Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Ship Sachet, which was returning from deployment to East African countries, was also diverted to render immediate assistance, the statement said.

MT STI Grace, being closer to the Iranian dhow, took the patient onboard for initial medical aid with ICG telemedicine support.

“ICGS Sachet successfully carried out the medical evacuation of the critically injured Iranian fisherman amidst turbulent sea conditions in the Arabian Sea from MT STI Grace, a Marshall Island-flagged tanker." “The medical condition of the injured Iranian fisherman was monitored 24/7 during the passage and he was administered the required medical management onboard the ship to stabilise his vitals,” it said.

As the medical condition of the patient deteriorated on the night of October 29, it was decided to airlift him from the ICG ship with assistance from the Indian Navy.

“A long-range Naval helicopter took off from Goa and evacuated the patient from ICGS Sachet at sea about 180 km off Goa. The Indian Navy helicopter landed with the injured Iranian national at about 1200 hours on October 30,” the Coast Guard statement said.

The patient was later shifted to the Goa Medical College Hospital in the coastal state for further medical management. “The MEDEVAC witnessed wide support from all the state agencies for the humanitarian cause,” it added. PTI PR NR