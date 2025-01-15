Indian Coast Guard rescues over 50 people from missing boat

Kochi, Jan 11 (PTI) The Indian Coast Guard on Wednesday rescued 57 people including women and children from a missing boat off Lakshadweep coast.

The boat had been en route from Kavaratti to Suheli Par Island in Lakshadweep, a Defence PRO said here.

The boat, 'Mohammad Kasim-II', carrying 57 people including three crew members, nine men, 22 women, and 23 children, had issued a distress call to the Lakshadweep Administration.

Using the Coastal Surveillance System, the Coast Guard located the vessel, and by 4 pm, all individuals were safely brought back to Kavaratti, the Defence PRO said in a post on 'X'. PTI TGB TGB ROH