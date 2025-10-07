Indian Coast Guard to collab with TN to promote sailing sport

Chennai, Oct 7 (PTI) To strengthen and expand sailing and water sports activities across Tamil Nadu, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), and the Tamil Nadu Sailing Association (TNSA) have decided to join hands and share resources and expertise.

I J Singh, Deputy Inspector General, Indian Coast Guard, Meganatha Reddy, Member Secretary, Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu and Ashok Thakkar, Vice President, Tamil Nadu Sailing Association signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to this effect, on October 6.

The partnership aims to promote the sport of sailing and other water sports activities and create new opportunities for youth development and training, a press release said.

According to the MoU, ICG personnel and their families will be offered access and training at TNSA facilities, with opportunities to participate in national and international sailing events under TNSA's aegis. ICG will also provide logistical support, berthing facilities, and trained staff for events and training programmes organised by TNSA and SDAT, it added.

The ICG will also support the revival of its annual Coast Guard Regatta, conducted under the Yachting Association of India.SDAT, on the other hand, will work with TNSA and ICG to train underprivileged children, coastal communities, and the children of ICG personnel in water sports and safety practices, the release said. PTI JR ADB