Indian Coast Guard to develop capability to tackle chemical pollution at sea: Inspector General

Chennai, Jan 12 (PTI) The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) will collaborate with the National Strike Team (NST) of the Japan Coast Guard to develop its capability in addressing incidents of chemical pollution at sea, Inspector General Donny Michael, Commander, Coast Guard Region (East) said on Friday.

Though the ICG has its fleet for pollution control, it is looking at gaining expertise in addressing chemical pollution at sea, he said.

The NST of the Japan Coast Guard is a group of marine disaster prevention specialists providing on-site guidance and advice on how to recover oil or noxious liquid substances that spilled into the sea. Also, it offers guidance on extinguishing and preventing the spread of fires at sea.

Speaking to reporters on board ICGS Shaurya after reviewing the joint exercise with the Commanding Officer of JCGS Yashima, Captain Yuichi Motoyama, IG Michael said the two agencies discussed bilateral cooperation.

"The Indian Coast Guard has dedicated pollution control vehicles, high-tech equipment, and remote-controlled lifebuoys," he said. Besides, the ICG has large vessels to address environmental issues such as oil spills at sea. PTI JSP ANE