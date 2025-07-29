Indian Coast Guard's Fast Patrol Vessel 'Atal' launched in Goa

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) 'Atal', the sixth in a series of eight state-of-the-art indigenously designed Fast Patrol Vessels (FPVs) being constructed for the Indian Coast Guard by the Goa Shipyard Limited, was launched on Tuesday.

These high-speed boats are equipped to conduct coastal patrols, island security missions and offshore asset protection, significantly augmenting India's maritime domain awareness and national security, officials said.

The vessel shall also perform anti-smuggling, anti-piracy and search and rescue operations, they said.

The officials said that the ceremony was held at Vasco da Gama in Goa.

Reinforcing India's indigenous maritime power and 'atmanirbharta' in shipbuilding, Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) launched Fast Patrol Vessel 'Atal' (Yard 1275) for the ICG, they said.

It is the sixth in a series of eight state-of-the-art indigenously designed FPVs being constructed for ICG by GSL, the premier Defence Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, the officials said.

The FPVs, designed in-house at GSL, are 52 metres in length, with an 8-metre beam and 320-tonne displacement, the Defence Ministry said.

GSL Chairman and Managing Director Brajesh Kumar Upadhyay said, "The launch of ICGS 'Atal' reflects the indomitable spirit of Team GSL and its unwavering commitment to indigenisation, innovation, and excellence in shipbuilding, even amidst global supply chain challenges." Coast Guard Headquarters Principal Internal Financial Advisor (PIFA) Rozy Agarwal, who was also the chief guest, lauded GSL's robust execution capabilities and its pivotal role in advancing the nation's maritime security.

Senior dignitaries from the Indian Coast Guard, the Indian Navy, the Ministry of Defence, strategic industry partners and GSL officials also took part in the event. PTI KND AS AS