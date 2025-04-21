Indian Coat Guard seizes 302 kg of tendu leaves at sea in anti-narcotics operation

New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) The Indian Coast Guard on Monday said it has executed a successful anti-narcotics operation off the India-Sri Lanka International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and seized 302 kg of tendu leaves.

The ICG shared the information in a post on X along with a photo.

"Swiftly acting on Intel input, @IndiaCoastGuar Stn #Mandapam executed a successful #AntiNarcotics operation off the #IndoSriLanka IMBL. An #ICG ACV carried out an extensive search and seized approx. 302 kg of Tendu Leaves near 4th Island," the ICG wrote on the micro-blogging platform.

ICG Station Mandapam is located at Ramanathpuram in Tamil Nadu.

"#Contraband handed over to #Customs for legal proceedings. #WeProtect #MaritimeSecurity #DrugFreeSeas," it said.