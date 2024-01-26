Indian Constitution has consistently stood the test of time: Adityanath

Lucknow, Jan 26 (PTI) Emphasizing the enduring strength of the Indian Constitution, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Friday said it has consistently stood the test of time.

He stated that India, through its Constitution, has been formulating policies and organising programmes on its own, and presenting its strength and capabilities to the world in accordance with its identity.

During a ceremony held at the Raj Bhawan as part of the Uttar Pradesh Diwas celebration, the chief minister honoured and awarded individuals who have made significant contributions in the fields of art, culture, literature, and sports, according to a statement issued by the state government.

He also welcomed and felicitated the players who received the Laxman Award and Rani Laxmibai Award, as well as personalities who received honours in different disciplines (art, culture, drama).

During the event, CM Adityanath said, "When the country was under the colonial rule, we did not have the freedom to honour our great personalities. When the country became independent, we did not have our own Constitution. There was an Interim Government, but on this day in 1950, this country implemented its own Constitution." The celebration of UP Diwas is an opportunity to commemorate these memories, he said. PTI CDN TIR TIR