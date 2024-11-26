Indian Constitution living, progressive document: President Murmu

New Delhi: The Indian Constitution is a living and progressive document through we have achieved the goals of social justice and inclusive development, President Droupadi Murmu said on Tuesday.

Addressing an event to kickstart the year-long celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution, Murmu recalled the contribution of the 15 women members of the Constituent Assembly in framing the document.

"Our Constitution is a living and progressive document. Our farsighted Constitution makers had provided for a system of adopting new ideas, according to the needs of the changing times. We have achieved many ambitious goals related to social justice and inclusive development through the Constitution.

"With a new approach, we are earning for India a new identity in the comity of nations," she said.

The Constitution makers, the president added, had given a directive for India to play an important role in the promotion of international peace and security.

"...75 years ago, on this very day, in this very Central Hall of the ‘Samvidhan Sadan’, the Constituent Assembly accomplished the huge task of framing the Constitution for a newly independent country," Murmu said.

In one sense, the Constitution of India was the outcome of nearly three years of deliberations by some of the greatest minds, the president said, adding that in the true sense, it was the outcome of a long freedom struggle.

"The ideals of that incomparable national movement came to be enshrined in the Constitution. Those ideals have been captured succinctly in the Preamble of the Constitution... They are justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. These ideals have defined India since the ages.

"The ideals highlighted in the Preamble of the Constitution complement each other. Together, they create an environment in which every single citizen finds an opportunity to flourish, contribute to society, and help fellow citizens," she said.

The president said our Constitutional ideals get strength from the active participation of the executive, legislature and judiciary as well as all citizens. She noted that the aspirations of the people have found expression in the many legislations enacted by Parliament.

"During the last few years, the government has taken many steps for the development of all sections of the society, especially the weaker sections. Such decisions have improved the lives of the people and are providing them new opportunities for development," she said.

The president noted that law on women reservation has started new era of women empowerment in India's democracy.

She also released the Maithili and Sanskrit versions of the Constitution on the occasion.