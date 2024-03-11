Indian Constitution reflects country's culture, noble values: Rajasthan Guv

Jaipur: Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday said the Indian Constitution is the best interpretation of democracies around the world and reflects the country's culture and noble values.

Advertisment

Mishra was virtually addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Constitution Park at the Rajasthan Technical University, Kota from the Raj Bhavan.

He said Constitution Parks have been constructed in several universities so that the young generation is aware of the values enshrined in the Constitution.

According to the official statement, Mishra said that our Constitution, which is related to self-respect and national unity among the future citizens of the country, is also the driver of the economic and social transformation of the nation.

Advertisment

Discussing the pictures engraved on the original copy of the Constitution, he said through these, one can understand the culture of equality of all religions along with the development journey of Indian history.

He said that the Constitution explains the philosophy related to Indian culture and life traditions.

The Governor also praised the Constitution Park at the university which is spread over 65,000 square feet.

University Vice Chancellor S K Singh said it was the first Constitutional Park to be built in a technical university in Rajasthan and features a 75-foot Constitution Pillar.

Talking about the importance of the park, he said it will keep the young generation aware of their rights and duties.