Indian cricket team won hearts of crores of people: PM Modi

New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) Hailing the Indian cricket team as champions after the T20 World Cup win, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday the cricketers have won the hearts of crores of people.

He said on X, "CHAMPIONS! Our team brings the T20 World Cup home in STYLE! We are proud of the Indian Cricket Team." He described the thriller in which India repulsed a determined South African team as historic.

Over 140 crore Indians are feeling proud of the cricketers' performance, he said, adding that they won the cup in the field and hearts of crores of Indians in villages and streets.

Noting that India did not lose a single match, the prime minister said it is not a small achievement in a tournament where so many countries participated.