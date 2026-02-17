Indian cricketers not shaking hands with Pakistani counterparts is 'dadagiri' by BJP, alleges Raut

Mumbai, Feb 17 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said Indian cricketers not shaking hands with their Pakistani counterparts during the recently-played cricket match is "dadagiri" (bullying) by the BJP and the Centre.

Raut said his party is of the opinion that matches should not be played between India and Pakistan.

"(But) If you are doing that, then show sportsmanship," Raut said.

"Indian players not shaking hands with Pakistani players is dadagiri of the BJP and the government on Indian players. Why are you playing? What happens if you don't play (with Pakistan)," he said.

By playing with Pakistan, thousands of crores are earned in betting. Of this, half will go to Pakistan. That money will go to Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar. This will again lead to terrorism, the Sena (UBT) MP added.

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav did not shake hands with his Pakistan counterpart Salman Ali Agha during the toss of their T20 World Cup clash in Colombo on Sunday, maintaining the status quo since the Asia Cup in Dubai last year.