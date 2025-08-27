Indian culture upholds values of life, harmony and coexistence: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Aug 27 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that the Indian culture continues to flourish because it upholds the values of life, harmony and coexistence.

Fadnavis was speaking on Tuesday evening at the ‘Paryushan Mahaparva 2025’, organised by Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur.

Paryushan Mahaparva is one of the most important festivals in Jainism. It is dedicated to seeking and giving forgiveness.

Fadnavis described the event as an unforgettable experience about celebrating devotion, discipline, and compassion.

“Our Indian culture, the oldest in the world, continues to flourish because it has always upheld the values of life, harmony, and coexistence. Our tradition emphasises that every life has the right to exist, and it is the responsibility of society to nurture and protect it,” he said. PTI MR NR