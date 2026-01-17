Indian defence delegation to visit Kenya from Jan 19-21 to boost ties

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) A four-member Indian delegation, led by Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary (Defence Production) in the defence ministry will undertake an official visit to Kenya from January 19-21, officials said on Saturday.

During the visit, he will also hold meetings with the officials of the government of Kenya and Kenya Defence Forces, they said.

"The focus of the bilateral meetings will be on promoting India's indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities and exploring opportunities for mutual collaboration," the ministry said in a statement.

Kumar will represent India's defence manufacturing and export ecosystem at the third India-Kenya Defence Exhibition and Seminar organised under the 'Brand India' scheme of the ministry's department of defence production, scheduled to be held in Nairobi on January 19, it said.

The event will witness participation from 20 Indian defence companies from both public and private sectors, showcasing a wide range of defence products and services, the officials said.

The High Commissioner of India to Kenya, Adarsh Swaika, will also attend the event.

"The visit reflects the Government of India's vision to strengthen defence industrial cooperation and exports," it said. PTI KND NB NB