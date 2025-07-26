Indian docs in France perform complex surgeries on 2 patients in Indore, courtesy robotics tech

New Delhi, July 26(PTI) Indian surgeons performed complex surgeries on two patients in Indore while attending a conference around 8,000 km away at Strasbourg in France, showcasing the effectiveness and major advancements in cross-continent robotic telesurgery.

The two procedures, a gastric bypass and a cardiac atrial septal defect (ASD) closure, were performed by two Indian surgeons at the annual conference of the Society of Robotic Surgery (SRS) held in Strasbourg using the indigenously developed SSI Mantra Surgical Robotic System.

The conference held from July 16-20 was attended by scientists, surgeons and medtech partners from across the world.

The first procedure, a gastric bypass, was performed by Dr Mohit Bhandari, president of IRCAD India and founder of Mohak Bariatrics and Robotics, Indore, on July 19.

Carried out remotely from Strasbourg, the surgery lasted just over 44 minutes and was completed without complications.

The second surgery, a robotic closure of an atrial septal defect (ASD), a form of congenital heart defect, was carried out by Dr Sudhir Srivastava, founder-chairman and CEO of SS Innovations International Inc., from Strasbourg while the patient remained in Indore.

The procedure was moderated live at the conference by Dr Husam H Balkhy, president of the International Society for Minimally Invasive Cardiothoracic Surgery (ISMICS), and director of robotic and minimally invasive cardiac surgery at the University of Chicago Medicine.

The event served as a compelling demonstration of the growing feasibility of real-time, cross-continental surgical collaboration, Srivastava said.

The procedures were performed remotely from the Institut de recherche contre les cancers de l'appareil digestif (IRCAD) headquarters in Strasbourg at two medical centres in Indore -- Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS) and IRCAD National Centre.

On-ground in Indore, the patient-side support team ensured seamless coordination, led by Dr Lalit Malik, chief of cardiac surgery at Manipal Hospital, Jaipur; Dr Ram Krishna Shukla, cardiologist, and Dr Bipin Arya, anesthesiologist, both from SAIMS, Indore.

The procedures were supported by technical teams from both SS Innovations and SAIMS, ensuring real-time responsiveness and safety.

The success of the surgeries highlights the viability of intercontinental robotic procedures as a real-world solution to longstanding healthcare access challenges.

By eliminating the need for travel and enabling remote expertise to be applied in real time, robotic telesurgery is redefining the boundaries of healthcare delivery – especially for patients in remote or underserved regions, Srivastava said.

"I am deeply grateful to Dr Vipul Patel, Dr Mohit Bhandari, the IRCAD India team, and everyone at SS Innovations for making the world’s first intercontinental robotic cardiac telesurgery a reality.

“Importantly, such procedures are not only technically viable but also economically accessible, with costs comparable to conventional surgeries, typically ranging between Rs 80,000 and Rs 3.5 lakh, depending on the case and on the hospital, the complexity of the surgery, and the specific case requirements," Srivastava said.

Bhandari said, “Performing a complex gastric bypass remotely, across continents, marks a transformative moment in surgical science. It’s not just about technological capability; it’s about bridging gaps in access to quality healthcare.

“The success of the SSI Mantra system proves that the future of safe, precise, and inclusive surgery is here, and it’s being shaped in India.” At a conference dominated by global giants in medical technology, the execution of such high-stakes procedures using indigenous technology reflects a growing shift in innovation leadership and global collaboration in healthcare, he added.

To date, 35 telesurgeries – including 10 cardiac cases, and over 250 cardiac procedures – have been successfully completed using the SSI Mantra system, Srivastava said.

SS Innovations International is the only surgical robotics company to have received regulatory approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for both tele-proctoring and telesurgery in India, he said. PTI PLB SKY ARI ARI