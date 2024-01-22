Indian, Egyptian armies begin 11-day exercise

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) The Indian and Egyptian armies on Monday began an 11-day military exercise in Egypt's Anshas in line with the overall aim of the two nations to expand bilateral defence and security engagement.

The Indian contingent comprised 25 personnel from the Parachute Regiment (special forces) at the second edition of the India-Egypt exercise 'Cyclone'.

The first edition of the special forces exercise was conducted last year in India.

"The aim of the exercise is to acquaint both the sides with each other's operating procedures in the backdrop of special operations in desert/semi desert terrain under Chapter VII of UN Charter," the Indian Army said.

"Exercise Cyclone is designed to develop bilateral military cooperation and strengthen bond between the two armies through conduct of discussions and rehearsal of tactical military drills," it said.

The Army said the exercise will provide an opportunity to both the contingents to strengthen their bond and share best practices.

It will also act as a platform to achieve shared security objectives and foster bilateral relations between two friendly nations, the Army said in a statement.

The exercise involves planning and execution of special operations in sub conventional domains that would be conducted in three phases.

"While the first phase will include military exhibitions and tactical interactions, the second phase will focus on training on improvised explosive device (IED), counter IED and combat first aid," the Army said.

"The third and final phase will encompass joint tactical exercise based on fighting in built-up area and hostage rescue scenarios," it said. PTI MPB CK