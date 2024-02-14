Indian embassy employee shared secret military documents after being honey-trapped: UP ATS

Meerut, Feb 14 (PTI) An employee of Indian embassy in Moscow, arrested recently in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly spying for Pakistan's ISI, was honey-trapped by a woman who befriended him on social media, the UP Anti-Terrorist Squad said.

Advertisment

Satendra Siwal, a resident of Shahmahiuddinpur village in Hapur, shared secret documents related to weapon systems of the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy including warplanes and submarines, said Rajeev Tyagi, ATS inspector in Meerut.

Siwal is currently in 10-day ATS remand till February 16.

"Siwal came in touch with the woman last year who had made an online profile in the name of Pooja Mehra. She honey-trapped him and enticed him to share secret documents with her for money," said Tyagi.

Advertisment

"Siwal has claimed that the documents he shared with the woman are still in his phone. The forensic examination of his phone and other gadgets used by him is being done," the ATS inspector added.

The ATS in its probe through electronic and physical surveillance found that he was involved in anti-India activities with the network of the ISI handlers.

The ATS officials also said that the woman's social media account was being handled by the Pakistan intelligence agency.

Advertisment

The Meerut unit of ATS arrested Siwal, who was working as the IBSA (India-based security assistant) in the Indian embassy in Moscow since 2021, on February 4 from Lucknow.

He was arrested after an FIR was registered against him at ATS police station, Lucknow, under Section 121A (waging war against the country) of the IPC and the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

During questioning, Siwal could not give satisfactory answers and "confessed" to his crime.

Advertisment

The ATS had earlier said that Siwal was providing important confidential information regarding the strategic activities of the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian military establishments for money.

The Ministry of External Affairs had said it was aware of Siwal's arrest and working with the investigative authorities in this case.

Meanwhile, Siwal's family members have left home in their native village in Hapur, and moved to some other place, police said. PTI COR CDN CDN KVK KVK