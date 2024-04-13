Indian embassy has raised with authorities matter of Haryana youths stuck in Russia: Surjewala

Chandigarh, Apr 13 (PTI) Days after he raised the issue of eight Haryana youths stuck in Russia, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala Saturday said the Ministry of External Affairs has informed him that the Indian embassy in Moscow has raised the matter with authorities there.

Advertisment

Surjewala said he had written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on April 7, seeking his intervention to ensure the safe return of the eight youngsters stuck in war-torn Ukraine.

The Congress Rajya Sabha MP said he received a reply from the ministry on April 12 which stated that the Indian embassy in Moscow has taken up the matter with the Russian authorities concerned.

"Larger issue of other Indian nationals who had been misled into joining the Russian Army was also taken up by Foreign Secretary with Russian Ambassador in New Delhi. In order to preclude recurrence of such incidents in future, we have also advised Indian citizens to stay away from the conflict," according to the communication Surjewala received from the ministry.

The Congress leader also slammed the BJP government in Haryana for keeping "mum" over this issue and asked why it has not taken up the matter with the Centre. PTI CHS VSD IJT IJT