Indian Embassy in Bahrain announces repatriation of 28 fishermen

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) The Indian Embassy in Bahrain on Wednesday announced repatriation of 28 fishermen from India who were recently freed after reduction in their sentence from six to three months.

The embassy said this in a post on X and also shared some photographs.

"@indiainbahrain is pleased to announce repatriation of 28 fishermen who were recently freed after reduction in sentence from 6 to 3 months. Embassy facilitated legal assistance & travel under GoI's Indian Community Welfare Fund. Well being of Indian nationals is our priority," it said.

In another post, the embassy thanked authorities in that country for "cooperation and swift response".

"We thank the Bahraini authorities for cooperation & swift response including for providing consular access. Wishing them a safe return to their families in India," it added. PTI KND KVK KVK