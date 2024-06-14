Indian Embassy in Kuwait deletes picture of MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh posing in front of 45 coffins

New Delhi: Following the criticism for its grave insensitivity, the Indian Mission in Kuwait on Friday had to delete its post on X carrying a picture of Indian officials including Minister of State Kirti Vardhan Singh posing in front of the coffins of Indians who died in the fire tragedy.

The post was deleted seemingly after independent Kashmir-based journalist Ahmer Khan pointed out that Indian officials were posing in front of 45 coffins.

In the early hours of Friday, the Indian Mission posted pictures of a special Kochi-bound IAF aircraft carrying the mortal remains of 45 Indian victims in the fire incident in Kuwait.

In the first photo of the post, MoS Singh was seen posing for a photo-op with other Indian Mission officials in front of the coffins loaded in the aircraft.

The Indian Mission in Kuwait later posted other pictures of the aircraft and coffins without Indian officials.

A special IAF aircraft carrying mortal remains of 45 Indian victims in the fire incident in Kuwait has taken off for Kochi.



MoS @KVSinghMPGonda, who coordinated with Kuwaiti authorities ensuring swift repatriation, is onboard the aircraft pic.twitter.com/PEmBfy4wj2 — India in Kuwait (@indembkwt) June 14, 2024

India had on Thursday night sent a military transport aircraft to Kuwait to bring back the mortal remains of over 45 Indians killed in the fire.

Back home in Kochi, an uneasy silence hung over the import cargo terminal of the airport as authorities made arrangements to receive the bodies of 31 Indians who lost their lives in a tragic building fire in Kuwait two days ago.

Ambulances were stationed at the terminal to carry the victims' bodies to their homes.

The special flight carrying the bodies of 23 Keralites, seven Tamil Nadu natives, and one Karnataka resident reached the Cochin International Airport around 10.30 am.

Meanwhile, the Public Prosecution in Kuwait ordered the provisional detention of a citizen and some expatriates on charges of manslaughter and accidental injury as a result of negligence in security and safety measures to prevent fire, the Arab Times newspaper reported.

Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has ordered authorities to provide compensation to the families of each of the 49 deceased persons.

Kuwait Fire Force on Thursday said the deadly fire was caused by an electrical short circuit.