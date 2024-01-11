Indian Embassy in Oman 'shelters' stranded woman: Activist

Kota, Jan 11 (PTI) A Hyderabad woman who is stuck in Oman allegedly after being trafficked there from Dubai on the pretext of a job offer has been given 'shelter' by the Indian embassy in the Gulf country, a Bundi-based activist said.

The development came after activist Charmesh Sharma, working for Indians stranded abroad, wrote to the President, Minister of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) and the Indian Embassy in Oman on January 7, a day after PTI Videos reported the matter.

In November last year, Fareeda Begum (49), went to Dubai for work through an agent but 21 days later she fell sick there. In that condition, she was sent to Muscat for work, her sister Famida told PTI Videos last week.

"Her health is continuously deteriorating and she is unable to even talk on the phone now. I request the Indian Embassy to rescue my sister and bring her back home," she had said.

Sharma alleged that instead of sending Fareeda back to India after she fell sick, the agent, Shahanaz, sent her to Muscat.

There the woman’s mobile phone, passport and other documents were allegedly taken away from her and she was forced to work, Sharma told PTI on Thursday. He said that the Indian embassy in Oman took note of the complaint and the welfare officer at the embassy Pradeep Kumar responded to his complaint on Wednesday.

The officer told him that Fareeda visited the Indian Embassy on January 8 and she was provided accommodation at the embassy shelter in Muscat along with boarding and lodging facilities, Sharma said.

“Her matter is being actively pursued with the local authorities for her early repatriation to India,” the embassy’s letter said, according to Sharma. PTI COR NB NB