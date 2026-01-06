Indian embassy took services of lobbying firm to engage with Washington on various issues

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) An American lobbying firm hired by the Indian embassy in Washington has disclosed in a public filing that it helped the mission engage with the Trump administration on a range of issues, including the proposed trade deal and the "media coverage" of Operation Sindoor.

The firm SHW Partners LLC submitted the details to the US Department of Justice (DoJ) under the Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA).

In its reaction, the Indian embassy said it is a standard practice for foreign missions and business organisations in the US to hire the services of lobbyists and consultants.

The filings made by the SHW Partners LLC, available on FARA website, mentioned assistance rendered to the Indian Mission for the period between April and December 2025.

The details showed the firm helped the embassy in reaching out to four Trump administration officials -- White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Ricky Gill (National Security Council) on May 10 -- to "discuss media coverage of Operation Sindoor".

India and Pakistan had ended their four-day military conflict on that day.

The assistance provided by the firm included arranging meetings, phone calls and emails between Indian and US officials.

"It is a standard practice for embassies, private and business organisations in the USA to hire the services of lobbyists and consultants to augment outreach," the embassy said.

"The Indian embassy has hired such firms, consistent with local practice and requirements under successive governments since the 1950s," it said.

The details also suggested the embassy's request for facilitating a multi-party delegation's meetings with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

A series of entries was made on assisting the embassy under the theme "discuss status of US-India trade conversations".

Separate disclosures made by another lobbying firm, Seiden Law LLP, showed how it helped Pakistan establish long-term economic partnerships with the US and extended support during its conflict with India. PTI MPB RT RT RT