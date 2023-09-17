Indian entrepreneurs can beat Chinese products if given chance: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said Indian industrialists and entrepreneurs can beat the Chinese products at the international level if they are given a chance by simplifying the government systems and procedures.

Attending the Chandni Chowk Shopping Festival, he said that his government will give an international identity to markets of the city through initiatives like 'Delhi Shopping Festival' and a virtual marketplace 'Delhi Bazar'.

"We can beat the Chinese products at the international level but the traders and entrepreneurs do not get opportunities. The governments instead of acting as partners and facilitators, create hurdles in everything. If our traders and entrepreneurs are given a chance by simplifying the government system then we can undoubtedly leave behind China," Kejriwal said.

The AAP government in Delhi is pro-business and pro-industry, Kejriwal said adding that they are creating a virtual market called 'Delhi Bazaar,' which will bring together all shops in the national capital on a single online platform opening them to global exposure.

"We have made numerous efforts to end red tape and promote business growth,” the chief minister said.

"We will also host a grand shopping festival, similar to the Dubai Shopping Festival, which will leave its mark on the world," he said.

He said both the initiatives -- the shopping festival and Delhi Bazar -- are in the pipeline and it's taking time in planning and execution as deadlines could not be met.

Chandni Chowk Shopping Festival was organised in Rangpuri by local traders and the Chamber of Trade and Industry.

"This is a great initiative and in future, we can organise such festivals in different parts of Delhi. We can organise such events market-wise and sector-wise so that buyers and sellers can interact with each other," the chief minister said.

"We're planning 'Delhi Shopping Festival' on a massive scale. The planning and implementation of this mega event is taking some time, we couldn't meet a few deadlines," he said.

Since it will be the first event, the government is planning on a grand scale. This event would be for 7-10 days so that people across the world could visit Delhi and shop throughout the city, he stated.

In line with the beautification of Chandni Chowk, the Delhi government has plans to gradually beautify many more markets in the city, he added. PTI VIT NB