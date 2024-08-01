Indian fisherman dies in collision between Sri Lankan vessel and Indian fishing boat

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) An Indian fisherman was killed and another went missing following a collision on Thursday morning between a Sri Lankan naval vessel and an Indian fishing boat around five nautical miles north of Katchatheevu Island, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The Sri Lankan acting high commissioner was called to the MEA and a strong protest was registered over the incident, it said.

"We expressed our shock and anguish at the unfortunate loss of life. Our High Commissioner in Colombo will also be raising the matter with the Sri Lankan government later today," the MEA said. PTI MPB ANB ANB