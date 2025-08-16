Indian flag will be hoisted in Islamabad when Akhand Bharat is created: Vijayvargiya

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has said India achieved torn freedom in 1947 when wrong policies led to its Partition, and hoped that the tricolour would fly in Islamabad when Akhand Bharat will be created.

A video of the senior BJP leader's remarks, purportedly made at a cultural event in Indore on the eve of Independence Day, surfaced on social media on Saturday.

"Due to wrong policies, Bharat Mata was divided into two. The freedom for which Bhagat Singh embraced the gallows was not achieved on August 15. We achieved a kati phati (torn) azadi," he said.

Vijayvargia further said, "We envision Akhand Bharat. One day, the tricolour will be hoisted in Islamabad and the dream of Akhand Bharat will be realised."

Referring to Operation Sindoor, launched after the Pahalgam terror attack, the former BJP general secretary in charge of West Bengal said, "Indian armed forces crushed Pakistan-sponsored terrorism under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

He said the time has changed.

"Today, drone and missile attacks are countered to ensure our soldiers are not harmed," he added.