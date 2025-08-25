Indian forces gave befitting reply to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor: Rajnath Singh

Jodhpur, Aug 25 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday asserted that Indian forces gave a befitting reply to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, hitting targets with precision.

"Our soldiers did not kill terrorists based on their religion but on the basis of their deeds," he said while addressing a programme here.

"Our forces responded strongly in Operation Sindoor.The target that was decided was hit precisely," Singh said He said India believes in the principle of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" and does not discriminate on the grounds of caste or religion but the terrorists killed people after identifying their religion.

Under Operation Sindoor in May, precision strikes were carried out on multiple targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir linked to terror groups.

The operation was aimed at destroying terror infrastructure and neutralising key operatives in wake of the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in the education sector, Singh said a significant transformation has taken place over the years.

"The difference we now see in education (sector) compared to the past is India's real strength. This is the real change and this is the future of India," he said. PTI SDA DV DV