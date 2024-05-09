Indian Forest Service exam: Passion, determination most important, says second ranker Kale

Latur, May 9 (PTI) Pratiksha Nanasaheb Kale, who stood second in the Indian Forest Service examination 2023, the results of which were declared a day earlier by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), on Thursday said determination and passion paved the way for her success.

Advertisment

Kale, who topped from Maharashtra, is serving as assistant forest conservator of the Melghat Tiger Project. She completed her HSC from Rajarshi Shahu College in Latur and then obtained a mechanical engineering degree from COEP in Pune.

"Passion and determination must be exhibited for success in such exams. True success will be reflected in my future work. Being part of public service is an opportunity and a great responsibility," she asserted.

She said her parents Nanasaheb and Bhagyashree, sister Pranjali and teachers were pillars of support while she prepared for the exams.

Advertisment

In a release issued on Wednesday, the UPSC said the 147 successful candidates comprised 43 from the General category, 20 from Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 51 from Other Backward Class (OBC), 22 from Scheduled Castes (SCs) and 11 from Scheduled Tribes (STs).

The written part of the Indian Forest Service examination was held by the UPSC from November 26 to December 3, 2023, and the interviews for personality test were held from April 22 to May 1 this year, it said.

Ritvika Pandey has topped the examination, while Pratiksha Kale and Swastic Yaduvanshi achieved the second and third rank in the examination, the UPSC statement said. PTI COR BNM