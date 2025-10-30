Indian freedom struggle one of its kind due to its non-violent nature: Priyanka Gandhi

Wayanad(Kerala), Oct 30 (PTI) Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said that the Indian freedom struggle was the only one of its kind as it was fought without any violence, as it was led by Mahatma Gandhi.

The Congress MP said that everywhere else in the world where imperialists were overthrown, "there was bloodshed".

"Ours was the only freedom struggle that was fought without any violence, without any hatred. It was the only freedom struggle in the world of its nature. Everywhere else where imperialists were overthrown, when a regime was changed, there was bloodshed.

"What Mahatma Gandhi showed us was the path of peace, of love, of compassion for all," she said after unveiling a statue of the Father of the Nation at Meenangadi here.

The statue was constructed by the Meenangadi Grama Panchayath, a Congress party source said.

Priyanka further said that currently there are many kinds of politics in the country which are trying to create differences between people.

"So at this time, in the life of our nation, nothing is more important than the values and ideals that Mahatma Gandhi taught us. As much as these values apply to politics, they apply to your everyday lives as well," she said while addressing the large gathering present at the statue unveiling.

She said that the statue will serve as a reminder of what the nation stands for, the values of the Constitution and the sacrifices made by people like Mahatma Gandhi for the freedoms everyone enjoys now.

The Congress MP arrived in her constituency for two days on Wednesday to inaugurate various developmental projects. PTI HMP ROH