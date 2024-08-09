Indian govt should take steps to protect minorities in Bangladesh: VHP

Jaipur, Aug 9 (PTI) The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has urged the government of India to take every possible step to protect Hindus and other minority communities in Bangladesh.

India cannot turn a blind eye to what is happening to Hindus in Bangladesh, VHP regional secretary Suresh Upadhay said.

He said that it is the responsibility of the global community to take effective action to protect the minority communities in Bangladesh and their rights.

Several Hindu temples, households and businesses have been vandalised in violence in Bangladesh since Monday when prime minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to India, leaving the country in turmoil following deadly protests against her government over a controversial quota system in jobs.

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus took oath as the head of the interim government of Bangladesh on Thursday, replacing Hasina.

"India has traditionally helped oppressed displaced people from all over the world. Vishwa Hindu Parishad urges the government of India to take every possible step to protect the minorities in Bangladesh," he said at a press conference here.

The VHP hopes that democracy and a secular government are reestablished in Bangladesh as soon as possible, Upadhyay added.