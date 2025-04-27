Indian govt should take tough action against Bangladesh: Assam CM

Dibrugarh (Assam), Apr 27 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said India should take tough action against Bangladesh also along with Pakistan.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an official function here, Sarma said, "India should take tough action against Bangladesh also but these are strategic decisions, and we should not go beyond a point." He hoped that such measures are under active consideration of the central government.

"As a chief minister, we can request but the decision will be taken by the Government of India after considering the entire security aspect that whether you take Pakistan and Bangladesh at a time or one by one," Sarma said.

He stressed that the decision will be taken by the Central government but he shared the sentiment of other political leaders of the Northeast demanding tough action against Bangladesh.

"The country should repose faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and people should refrain from expert comment," he added.

In Dibrugarh, Sarma along with Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated two flyovers to ease traffic congestion in the town.

The two projects were constructed at a cost of Rs 117 crore, Sarma said. PTI COR TR TR RG