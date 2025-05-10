Indian govt websites being targeted in unconventional cyber warfare: Maharashtra Cyber

Mumbai, May 10 (PTI) Entities from across the border are attempting to launch an unconventional cyber warfare by targeting government websites amid the ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan, Maharashtra Cyber officials said on Saturday.

The principal motive behind these cyber attacks appears to be the intentional obstruction of key administrative functions and the spread of misinformation following the launch of Operation Sindoor, they said.

The cybercrime detection agency said it has observed that since Operation Sindoor, several critical infrastructure systems and government websites have been subjected to sustained cyber attacks.

The agency, in a statement, said hostile cyber entities originating from across the border have intensified efforts to wage a new and unconventional form of aggression and cyber warfare.

It said attacks such as Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) and digital defacement campaigns aimed at disrupting essential public services and undermining the credibility of government platforms.

Apart from directly targeting institutional digital assets, attackers were disseminating malware-infected files intended to compromise individual user devices, the statement said.

The agency said it has been monitoring such developments, identifying emerging cyber threats, and issuing public advisories to mitigate potential risks.

The department has formally alerted concerned institutions and departments that have been targeted, enabling timely intervention and implementation of countermeasures, the statement said.

The agency has advised citizens to remain vigilant while dealing with digital content.

Earlier, a senior official of Maharashtra Cyber had said that there were more than 10 lakh cyber attacks on India by hacking groups from Pakistan, Middle Eastern countries and Morocco, post the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. PTI DC ARU