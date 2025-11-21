Indian Hawkers Alliance holds candle march to honour Red Fort blast victims

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) The Indian Hawkers Alliance on Friday described the Red Fort blast as an attack that "shook the heartbeat of the national capital" and left grieving families.

The remarks were made at a candle march, organised by the alliance at Parade Ground on Link Road here, to honour the victims of the blast.

“Every candle represents our promise to remember our people and reject terror,” the organisers said.

IHA described the street vendors as "the eyes and presence of the city". They are among the first witnesses to notice the movement on city streets.

Vendors assist the police and victims, keep the street vigilant and active, and are frequently the first responders to emergencies, they said.

IHA members condemned the blast, calling it a "cruel, inhuman and shameful attack" at a place that holds deep historical and national significance.

"This was not just an incident. It was an attack on the soul of India," the organisation said, adding that the grief belongs to the entire nation.

It urged the government, Delhi Police and national agencies to ensure that strict action is taken against the perpetrators and security arrangements are reviewed.

People from different faiths were present during the tribute. Muslim attendees dedicated their Friday prayers to the victims, while Hindu participants offered special prayers and lamp offerings for peace, the organisers said.

At 4 pm, people from diverse communities gathered on the ground in silence and lit candles showing their support for the affected families.

IHA said it stands firmly with the families of victims and will continue to support them, adding that the group would personally reach out to the affected families and invite them to contact the organisation directly for all possible assistance.

"We may not have big resources, but we have a big heart and deep humanity," it stated.

Additionally, by remaining vigilant on the streets, reporting suspicious activities, and supporting efforts to keep the city safe, the alliance pledged to continue assisting police and security agencies.

"When vendors stand on the streets, the city breathes, roads stay awake, and people remain safe," the organisers said. PTI SGV SMV APL