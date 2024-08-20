Indian hockey team to hold roadshow in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday

Bhubaneswar, Aug 20 (PTI) Odisha is gearing up to welcome the Indian hockey team, which won the bronze medal at the recently concluded Paris Olympics 2024, said sports and youth affairs minister Suryabanshi Suraj.

He said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will felicitate the Indian hockey team members at Lok Seva Bhavan’s convention centre here on Wednesday, adding that a grand welcome is planned for the Olympic heroes.

“The team will arrive in Odisha tomorrow at about noon and hold a road show from Biju Patnaik International Airport to Kalinga Stadium. Later, the team will be felicitated by the CM,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state government, which is the official sponsor of the Indian hockey team, both men and women, has announced a Rs 15 lakh cash prize for all the players and Rs 10 lakh for supporting staff who participated in the Paris Olympics.

Stating that the Indian men’s hockey team has made the country proud by winning the second consecutive Olympic medal, the minister said this victory will inspire the youths of Odisha and India. The men’s hockey team defeated Spain by 2-1 and won the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics.

The minister said Odisha has been supporting sports and games with a special focus on hockey.

Odisha has been sponsoring the hockey team since 2018 when the sport struggled financially.

The previous BJD government led by Naveen Patnaik supported the team when it was in dire need of a sponsor.

The state government will support the team till 2036 as its commitment towards long-term support to the game.