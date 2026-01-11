Indian Idol 3 winner Prashant Tamang dies in Delhi; reports cite cardiac arrest

New Delhi: Singer and actor Prashant Tamang, who won Indian Idol Season 3, has died at the age of 43 in New Delhi, according to media reports and people familiar with the development.

The immediate cause of death has not been officially detailed by authorities or through a medical bulletin. However, reports citing associates and family sources said Tamang suffered a cardiac arrest at his residence in the capital.

Assam-based outlet NE Now reported that filmmaker Rajesh Ghatani confirmed Tamang’s death. It also quoted Darjeeling-based singer Mahesh Sewa as saying Tamang “reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest” and that he had been living in Delhi.

Kathmandu-based myRepublica, citing family sources, also reported that Tamang died after a cardiac arrest in New Delhi.

Tamang rose to national prominence in 2007 after winning the third season of Indian Idol, drawing strong support from the Nepali-speaking community across India and Nepal.

In recent years, he expanded his work in films and digital content, including roles in Nepali films such as Gorkha Paltan, Pardeshi and Pardeshi 2, NE Now reported.

He also drew fresh attention for his role in the second season of Amazon Prime Video’s Paatal Lok, where he played sniper Daniel Lecho, as previously noted in entertainment profiles.

As of publication, there was no official word on whether a post-mortem would be conducted or whether any further medical details would be shared by the family. Reported references to “cardiac arrest” should be treated as preliminary until formal confirmation is issued.