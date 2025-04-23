Indian Institute of Astrophysics invites applications for PhD programmes

Bengaluru, Apr 23 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Astrophysics in Bengaluru has invited applications for its PhD programme, offered in collaboration with University of Calcutta (CU) and Pondicherry University.

The research areas include exoplanets, extragalactic astronomy, gravitation and cosmology and astronomical instrumentation.

The deadline for sending in the application is May 16.

In a press release issued by IIA on Wednesday, the institute said in the case of integrated MTech-PhD programme in Astronomical Instrumentation, after the successful completion of two-year MTech programme, candidates can register for the PhD programme.

The integrated programme is offered in collaboration with the Department of Optics and Photonics, CU, the press release added.

IIA is an autonomous institute under the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, devoted to research in Astronomy, Astrophysics and related fields of Physics. The main campus is in Bengaluru. IIA also has several observation facilities and two space facilities at various locations in India. PTI JR ROH