Indian judiciary acknowledges economic well-being and individual rights not mutually exclusive but complementary: SC judge

New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) Indian judiciary acknowledges that true economic development is not about immediate gains but involves a sustainable approach and economic well-being and individual rights are not mutually exclusive, Supreme Court judge Hima Kohli has said.

Speaking at the American Bar Association (ABA)- India Conference 2024, Justice Kohli said the judiciary has shown an increasing inclination towards endorsing sustainable growth models.

By upholding laws and principles that promote sustainability, the Indian judiciary reinforces the position that long-term economic prosperity cannot be separated from environmental stewardship and social welfare, she stressed.

"The approach of the Indian judiciary is of comprehensive consideration. It acknowledges that true economic development is not about immediate gains but involves a sustainable approach that benefits society at large.

"This approach reflects a judicial consciousness that acknowledges the fact that economic well-being and individual rights are not mutually exclusive but are, in fact, complementary forces which when balanced correctly, promote a more just, equitable, inclusive and prosperous society," she said.

Justice Kohli said the partnership between India and the US, particularly through judicial collaboration and mutual respect for the rule of law, offers a tremendous opportunity to enhance economic development.

"By focusing on areas such as providing certainty in law, quick resolution of disputes, protection of property rights, enforcement of contractual obligations and digital transformation, both countries can create a more favourable environment for economic growth and innovation.

"From India's perspective, learning from the US experience and fostering closer judicial and legal cooperation will not only benefit our economic ties but also strengthen the very foundation of our democratic and legal systems," she said. PTI PKS RT