Indian Library Congress to discuss transformations in knowledge economy: MP Sivadasan

Chennai, Feb 15 (PTI) The upcoming Indian Library Congress would focus on navigating the transformations in the knowledge economy and exploring ways to make libraries more vibrant, Rajya Sabha MP V Sivadasan said.

Highlighting the cultural importance of these institutions, he described libraries as spaces for intellectual exchange.

The two-day Indian Library Congress is scheduled to be held here on February 16. It is being organised in association with the Government of Tamil Nadu and the Anna Centenary Library.

The Congress would discuss transformations in the knowledge economy, share experiences from different states, and develop ideas to make libraries more vibrant, democratic and people-friendly public spaces, he said.

"Libraries are not merely collections of books, they are spaces for intellectual exchange among people. There are many spaces where people of the same caste, religion can gather together. However, spaces where people of different castes, religions and political views can come together and discuss social issues are limited," he said.

"The Indian Library Congress is a collective platform of academics, researchers and social activists that seeks to overcome this limitation," he said in a press release on Sunday.

The Indian Library Congress works to strengthen libraries with the goal of making them accessible public spaces for everyone. Libraries must become inclusive spaces that anyone can enter and feel welcome. In the present era, advances in technology are transforming the ways in which people access knowledge.

Tamil Nadu Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi would be the chief guest for the event, while Kanimozhi Karunanidhi would deliver the keynote address.

The Hindu Publishing Group Director and noted journalist N Ram is the Chairperson while Sivadasan is the General Convener of the event, the release said.

Among those participating are MPs R Girirajan, Salma, Su Venkatesan, among many others. Around 400 delegates, including library professionals, elected representatives, writers, academic experts from various states were also expected to attend, the release added. PTI VIJ VIJ ROH