Indian maritime body meet urges stakeholders to work together

Kochi, Nov 28 (PTI) The Indian Coast Guard hosted the 22nd National Maritime Search and Rescue (NMSAR) Board meeting in Kochi on Thursday, bringing together key stakeholders to discuss strategies for enhancing maritime safety.

S Paramesh, Director General of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and Chairperson of the NMSAR Board, who chaired the meeting insisted on the importance of stakeholders working together to make the seas safer.

In his speech, he also highlighted the significance of collective responsibility in safeguarding lives through efficient maritime search and rescue operations, an official release said.

The ICG, as the coordinating and executing agency for maritime search and rescue operations within the Indian Search and Rescue Region (ISRR), reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening India's maritime safety framework, the release further stated.

Representatives from a wide range of stakeholders, including Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, ISRO, INCOIS, Airports Authority of India (AAI), Directorate General of Shipping, Customs, Coastal Police, DGCA, Shipping Corporation of India, IMD, Fisheries Department, Maritime Boards, Port Authorities, and coastal states and union territories participated in the meeting, it added.

Established in 2002, the NMSAR Board meets annually to discuss policy matters, refine guidelines, and review the National Search and Rescue Plan.

This year's meeting focused on enhancing collaboration and coordination among stakeholders to further improve maritime safety, it further said.

The 22nd NMSAR Board meeting highlighted the ongoing efforts to advance India’s maritime safety framework, the release added. PTI ARM ARM ADB