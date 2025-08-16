Indian MBBS student Saba Rasool dies in Iran, family seeks govt's help

New Delhi: The sad news about the demise of Saba Rasool, a medical student studying in Iran, has shocked everyone.

The family of the deceased are traumatised and is demanding her body to be sent to her native house.

The High Commissioner of Iran in New Delhi and the High Commissioner of India in Tehran are requested to help the poor parents of the deceased to get the body delivered to them in Srinagar as quickly as possible.

Grand Mufti assured the family of Saba Rasool that he would take up this matter with the officials of the Iranian High Commissioner.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association has written to Union External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, seeking his urgent humanitarian intervention for the swift repatriation of the mortal remains of Sabha Rasool, a 27-year-old MBBS student from Safakadal, Srinagar.

The Association has also urged the Ministry to take up the matter with Iranian authorities to initiate a thorough probe into allegations of gross medical negligence.

In a letter to the External Affairs Minister, National Convenor of the Association Nasir Khuehami said that Sabha Rasool, a fourth-year MBBS student at Urmia University of Medical Sciences, passed away following a sudden deterioration in her health, leaving her family, friends, and community in deep shock and inconsolable grief.

“Her friends and batchmates, who were present during her illness and at the hospital, have alleged that her death may have been the result of gross medical negligence,” the letter to Dr. Jaishankar reads.

According to the account provided by her friends, Saba had been experiencing nausea and vomiting for several days.