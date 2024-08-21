Indian men’s hockey team gets grand welcome in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Aug 21 (PTI) Amid beats of drums, tribal dance and cheers, a grand welcome was given to the Indian Men’s Hockey team, which won the Bronze medal in the Paris Olympics, on their arrival at Biju Patnaik International Airport here.

Odisha Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj welcomed the team members at the airport and accompanied them to Kalinga Stadium in a mega road show.

Hockey lovers and locals stood on both sides of the road to cheer the players.

Different cultural programmes were organised on the roadside on their route from the airport to the Kalinga Stadium.

“I want to thank the Government of Odisha for the rousing welcome given to the Indian hockey team in Bhubaneswar. Every player in the team is very happy. It is a matter of pride that Odisha is the only state, which is sponsoring the Indian hockey teams,” said Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey.

India is the only country from Asia, which has qualified and bagged a medal in hockey in the Paris Olympics, which is a matter of pride for all, he said.

The hockey team will join a photo session programme with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj.

Later, the CM will felicitate the team, including Odia player Amit Rohidas, coach and supporting staff at a special event this evening, officials said.

The men’s hockey team defeated Spain by 2-1 and won the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics.

With this bronze medal, the Indian Men’s Hockey Team claimed back-to-back medals for the first time since the 1972 Olympics in Munich and attained their 13th overall Olympic medal.

The Odisha government, which is the official sponsor of the Indian hockey team, both men and women, had announced Rs 4 crore to Rohidas, Rs 15 lakh cash prize for each of the players and Rs 10 lakh for each supporting staff who participated in the Paris Olympics.

Odisha has been sponsoring the hockey team since 2018 when the sport struggled financially.

The previous BJD government led by Naveen Patnaik supported the team when it was in dire need of a sponsor.

The state government will support the team till 2036 as its commitment towards long-term support to the game. PTI BBM SBN BBM SBN