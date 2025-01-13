Indian minister fact-checks Mark Zuckerberg's claim of Modi govt losing 2024 elections

New Delhi: Indian Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday refuted Mark Zuckerberg's claim regarding the outcome of the 2024 Indian elections, stating that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by PM Narendra Modi secured a decisive victory, contrary to Zuckerberg's assertion that most incumbents lost post-COVID.

Advertisment

The minister criticizes Meta for spreading misinformation through Zuckerberg's statement, urging the platform to maintain facts and credibility.

"The 2024 elections saw participation from over 640 million voters, with Modi's leadership being reaffirmed by the electorate, showcasing trust in his governance and the NDA's policies," said Vaishnaw.

As the world’s largest democracy, India conducted the 2024 elections with over 640 million voters. People of India reaffirmed their trust in NDA led by PM @narendramodi Ji’s leadership.



Mr. Zuckerberg’s claim that most incumbent governments, including India in 2024 elections,… — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) January 13, 2025

Advertisment

Mark Zuckerberg recently sparked controversy when he made an incorrect claim about the 2024 Indian general elections during his podcast with Joe Rogan.

Discussing the global erosion of trust in governments following the COVID-19 pandemic at a podcast with Joe Rogan, Zuckerberg said that public dissatisfaction had influenced election outcomes worldwide. Referring to the elections held in 2024, he remarked, “Incumbents basically lost every single one.”

He specifically singled out India as an example, claiming the Modi-led government had lost.

Advertisment

Zuckerberg said “2024 was a big election year around the world and all these countries, India, had elections. The incumbents basically lost every single one. There is some sort of a global phenomenon – whether it was because of inflation the economic policies to deal with covid or just how the governments dealt with covid. It seems to have had this effect that's global.”

Vaishnaw highlights Modi's third-term win as a testament to good governance, citing initiatives like providing free food to 800 million people, distributing 2.2 billion free vaccines, and aiding other nations during the COVID-19 crisis.

Advertisment

Modi's victory in 2024 marks a significant achievement, as he becomes the first leader since 1962 to win a third consecutive term, emphasizing India's political stability amidst global anti-incumbency trends.